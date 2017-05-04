The Salinas Californian gets a new editor based in in Redding.
That matches with the Californian 's own announcement about the new hire and creation of its North Central California team: "The new North Central team, under Lyons, links newsrooms in [Salinas, Tulare County and Visalia] with The Desert Sun in Palm Springs and the Ventura County Star, based in Camarillo, as the USA TODAY Network in California." The Californian 's parent company is Gannett, which owns all of those California papers, and has favored regionalization in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC