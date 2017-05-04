The Salinas Californian gets a new ed...

The Salinas Californian gets a new editor based in in Redding.

That matches with the Californian 's own announcement about the new hire and creation of its North Central California team: "The new North Central team, under Lyons, links newsrooms in [Salinas, Tulare County and Visalia] with The Desert Sun in Palm Springs and the Ventura County Star, based in Camarillo, as the USA TODAY Network in California." The Californian 's parent company is Gannett, which owns all of those California papers, and has favored regionalization in recent years.

