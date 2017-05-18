Steinbeck Real Estate moves into stellar offices Once a popular watering hole, Cap's Saloon, had been reborn a sleek and efficient office of the future. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qxQxVw A view of the back entrance to Steinbeck Real Estate's new offices, as seen from the courtyard of the Taylor Building in Oldtown Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.