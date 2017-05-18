Steinbeck Real Estate moves into stel...

Steinbeck Real Estate moves into stellar offices

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Steinbeck Real Estate moves into stellar offices Once a popular watering hole, Cap's Saloon, had been reborn a sleek and efficient office of the future. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qxQxVw A view of the back entrance to Steinbeck Real Estate's new offices, as seen from the courtyard of the Taylor Building in Oldtown Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Apr 25 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr '17 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr '17 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr '17 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,118,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC