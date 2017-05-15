Soledad names new superintendent

Soledad names new superintendent

SOLEDAD >> Tim Vanoli, now superintendent of the Salinas Union High School District, has been chosen to lead the Soledad Unified School District. Vanoli, 56, became Salinas Union superintendent in 2012 and has been working for the district for 31 years.

