Soledad names new superintendent
SOLEDAD >> Tim Vanoli, now superintendent of the Salinas Union High School District, has been chosen to lead the Soledad Unified School District. Vanoli, 56, became Salinas Union superintendent in 2012 and has been working for the district for 31 years.
