Salinas hit-and-run leaves man dead

Salinas >> A hit-and-run vehicle accident Saturday near the city's Chinatown left a 61-year-old man dead. Salinas police said the victim stepped off the sidewalk on North Main Street unde the railroad overcrossing about 6:56 p.m. Saturday when he walked into the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ruben Martinez, 25. Police said Martinez then drove away from the scene and stopped at a gas station at East Alisal and Front streets, where he switched seats with Guadalupe Mosso Gonzalez, 25. Gonzalez drove away and was stopped by police at Alisal and Monterey streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.