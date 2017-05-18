Salinas hit-and-run leaves man dead

Salinas hit-and-run leaves man dead

25 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> A hit-and-run vehicle accident Saturday near the city's Chinatown left a 61-year-old man dead. Salinas police said the victim stepped off the sidewalk on North Main Street unde the railroad overcrossing about 6:56 p.m. Saturday when he walked into the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ruben Martinez, 25. Police said Martinez then drove away from the scene and stopped at a gas station at East Alisal and Front streets, where he switched seats with Guadalupe Mosso Gonzalez, 25. Gonzalez drove away and was stopped by police at Alisal and Monterey streets.

