Salinas hit-and-run leaves man dead
Salinas >> A hit-and-run vehicle accident Saturday near the city's Chinatown left a 61-year-old man dead. Salinas police said the victim stepped off the sidewalk on North Main Street unde the railroad overcrossing about 6:56 p.m. Saturday when he walked into the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ruben Martinez, 25. Police said Martinez then drove away from the scene and stopped at a gas station at East Alisal and Front streets, where he switched seats with Guadalupe Mosso Gonzalez, 25. Gonzalez drove away and was stopped by police at Alisal and Monterey streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr '17
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC