Salinas districts unite in anti-bullying efforts
Students from Salinas elementary schools participate in the March Against Bullying rally at Salinas High School on Thursday. SALINAS >> More than 800 students from the Salinas City Elementary School District rallied along with their older peers from Salinas High School on Thursday to promise to stand up to bullying.
