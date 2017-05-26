Salinas a semi-finalist
Salinas: Cultural District Designation semi-finalist 'Steinbeck Cultural District' was picked as a semi-finalist for designation as a California Cultural District. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2s4gOsh Susan Shillinglaw, executive director of the National Steinbeck Center, addresses visitors from the California Arts Council and arts supporters at Thursday's luncheon at The Steinbeck House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
