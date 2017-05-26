Salinas a semi-finalist

Friday May 26

Salinas: Cultural District Designation semi-finalist 'Steinbeck Cultural District' was picked as a semi-finalist for designation as a California Cultural District. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2s4gOsh Susan Shillinglaw, executive director of the National Steinbeck Center, addresses visitors from the California Arts Council and arts supporters at Thursday's luncheon at The Steinbeck House.

