Salinas a dreamera traumatized by ICE detention, lawyers say

Salinas >> After being picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Monterey County Jail and sent to a detention center in Northern California, Juan Manuel Martínez is a changed man. The 19-year-old barely talks, can't sleep, hardly eats, and is visibly affected by the ordeal, his sister and lawyers said Friday at a news conference.

