Salinas a dreamera traumatized by ICE detention, lawyers say
Salinas >> After being picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Monterey County Jail and sent to a detention center in Northern California, Juan Manuel Martínez is a changed man. The 19-year-old barely talks, can't sleep, hardly eats, and is visibly affected by the ordeal, his sister and lawyers said Friday at a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC