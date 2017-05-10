Q&A, Kristen Arps: Adult education is slowly being rebuilt
The move nearly wiped out adult education programs. Those programs are coming back little by little, thanks to legislation that went into effect in 2014 aimed not just at resuming funding but also restructuring how adult education is delivered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC