Pure Water Monterey recycled water project hailed at groundbreaking, challenges remain

Saturday

Assemblywoman Anna Caballero grabs a shovel and construction helmet for the groundbreaking for the Pure Water Monterey recycled water plant project in Marina Friday. Marina >> Lauded as a model for regional collaboration and innovation, and even the “wave of the future” for the rest of California, the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project was universally praised by a group of dignitaries at a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

