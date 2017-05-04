Pure Water Monterey recycled water project hailed at groundbreaking, challenges remain

Assemblywoman Anna Caballero grabs a shovel and construction helmet for the groundbreaking for the Pure Water Monterey recycled water plant project in Marina Friday. Marina >> Lauded as a model for regional collaboration and innovation, and even the “wave of the future” for the rest of California, the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project was universally praised by a group of dignitaries at a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

