Protest at Monterey County Jail! ICE Out of Our Community! Migra Fuera de Nuestra Comunidad
He is now awaiting deportation at a Northern California detention center. According to Mexican Consul Blanca Zarazua, Martinez's referral to immigration officials shows that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is cooperating with ICE and with Trump's detention plans.
