PHOTOS: May 1st Worker's Day Rally in Salinas

In a march and rally on May 1st, International Workers Day, hundreds of Salinas-area residents turned out to protest administration policies and show solidarity with labor around the world. Centered on Csar Chvez Park in east Salinas, the event was organized by SEIU 521, Teamsters 890, UNITE HERE, UFCW 5, the UFW, MILPA, and the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.