New Location for The Californian
The Salinas Californian relocates to 1093 S. Main St. The Salinas Californian, oldest continually published newspaper in California, will move to new headquarters on June 5. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pagE0q The Salinas Californian, the oldest continually published newspaper in California, will move to new headquarters at 1093 S. Main St. in Salinas on June 5. The Californian has sold the building at its current location at 123 W. Alisal Street. Its new home on Main Street is close to the Salinas Bowl and Compass Church, formerly the First Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC