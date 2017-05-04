New Location for The Californian

The Salinas Californian relocates to 1093 S. Main St. The Salinas Californian, oldest continually published newspaper in California, will move to new headquarters on June 5. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pagE0q The Salinas Californian, the oldest continually published newspaper in California, will move to new headquarters at 1093 S. Main St. in Salinas on June 5. The Californian has sold the building at its current location at 123 W. Alisal Street. Its new home on Main Street is close to the Salinas Bowl and Compass Church, formerly the First Presbyterian Church.

