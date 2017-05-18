New American Writers Museum lets Prin...

New American Writers Museum lets Prince's lyrics rub elbows with Hemingway's works

The American Writers Museum , seven years in the making, is an endeavor even the most daring author might shy from: How, on a single floor of an office building, do you tell the story of centuries of American language? The museum's curators wanted the broadest possible concept of writing, one that includes not just novels, memoirs and poetry, but screenplays, journalism, rap lyrics, advertising slogans and even stand-up comedy. Prince and Tupac Shakur are represented along with Harper Lee and Thomas Jefferson.

