Motel guests out their rooms briefly after homeless encampment fire
A fire at a homeless encampment near the Days Inn on De La Torre Street and Highway 101 in Salinas had guests out of their rooms for a short period of time Sunday night. Fire fighters were there quickly and were able to put the fire out with no issues, according to Battalion Chief Herb Shoemaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC