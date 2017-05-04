Monterey County's cold cases haunt families, communities and investigators.

Salinas resident Mike Mills shares photos of his dad, Durward "Dan" Mills, along with news clippings about his dad's 1992 murder. Most of the binders on the bookshelf of King City Police Investigator Allen Rowe's office contain all the information he painstakingly organized about the city's 29 unsolved homicides since 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.