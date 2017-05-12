Man sentenced in 'first date' DUI death There were numerous alcoholic beverages found in and around the vehicle. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qbvdFp A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for driving under the influence in a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman on what was supposed to be their first date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.