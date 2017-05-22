Locals celebrate local ag industry fo...

Locals celebrate local ag industry for National Lettuce Month

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KION 46

In celebration of National Salad Month, people who came into the California Welcome Center in Salinas, walked out with a stronger appreciation for the local agriculture industry, a bag full of fresh produce and some recipe inspiration. According to the Monterey County Farm Bureau, on nearly 379,000 acres, farmers grow 150 crops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Apr 25 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr '17 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr '17 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr '17 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC