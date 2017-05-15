kion

UPDATE 5/15/17 11:46 a.m.: On Monday, California Highway Patrol continues investigating a deadly crash on Saturday, killing three people on Espinosa Rd. in Salinas between Highway 101 and Highway 183. A 19-year-old man was arrested for a burglary in the 1200 block of Circle Ave. in Seaside on Friday, according to police.

