Jury to begin deliberations in Casta eda case
Jury to begin deliberations in CastaA eda case If convicted, CastaA eda faces a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in state prison. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qP1Dpm Former Salinas City Councilman's Jose CastaA eda's defense attorney asked the jury to not forget any political ramifications of the domestic violence case against CastaA eda as the prosecution encouraged the jury to consider the totality of testimony and evidence in the case during closing arguments on Monday.
