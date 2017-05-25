Jose Casta eda found guilty in domest...

Jose Casta eda found guilty in domestic violence felony case.

Former Salinas City Councilman Jose CastaA eda, whose fall in politics came almost as quickly as his rise, was found guilty Wednesday of stalking, kidnapping and battering an ex-girlfriend for a 2015 incident in which he dragged the woman inside a van, drove her away from her home and repeatedly hit and terrorized her for hours. A Monterey County Superior Court jury deliberated for two days before reaching its decision on the trio of felony counts, but was unable to decide if CastaA eda was guilty on a fourth count, a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for squeezing the victim's breasts while he held her captive in his mother's van on a dark street in the early morning of Sept.

