IMPOWER luncheon inspires women A sold-out crowd of professional women attended; all are passionate about networking and helping the community. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2q7CcyM Thursday's IMPOWER luncheon drew a sold-out crowd, many of them professional women in the Salinas Valley who are passionate about networking and also helping the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.