Hundreds run outside in Watsonville to help families get inside
10k Women: Kate Freels, 33, Watsonville, 50:58; Dalila Rodriguez, 46, Los Banos, 51:05; Darlene Friedley, 40, Watsonville, 51:45. 5k Men: Juan Rivera, 36, Salinas, 17:34; Ed Acosta, 48, Watsonville, 20:11; Sergio Coronel, 48, Salinas, 20:25.
