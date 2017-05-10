Four arrested for smuggling drugs into Monterey County Jail
Salinas >> Deputies arrested four people for controlled substances or firearm-related charges after an investigation looking into crystal methamphetamine being mailed into Monterey County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said. After a two-month investigation, the Sheriff's Office identified the sources of the supply of crystal meth that was getting shipped via the U.S. Postal Service into the jail.
