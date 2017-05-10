Four arrested for smuggling drugs int...

Four arrested for smuggling drugs into Monterey County Jail

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> Deputies arrested four people for controlled substances or firearm-related charges after an investigation looking into crystal methamphetamine being mailed into Monterey County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said. After a two-month investigation, the Sheriff's Office identified the sources of the supply of crystal meth that was getting shipped via the U.S. Postal Service into the jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Apr 25 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr '17 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr '17 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC