FORBES MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD ANNUAL AGTECH SUMMIT May 18, 2017 Source: Forbes news release Forbes announced today its 2017 Forbes AgTech Summit. This two-day, invitation-only event on June 28-29, 2017, in Salinas Valley, California, will bring together more than 600 of the most entrepreneurial minds in global agriculture with those from the Silicon Valley to tackle some of the world's most critical challenges.

