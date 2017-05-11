ColumnistsLarry Tack brings experience to Traffic CommissionLarry...

Larry Tack brings experience to Traffic Commission His passion for solving problems intelligently will benefit the community Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2q6I9fB Larry Tack of Salinas was appointed to the Transportation and Traffic Commission by District 6 Salinas City Council member Tony Villegas. Tack has worked for thirty years as an appraiser of property, the last ten as Supervising Appraiser for the Monterey County Assessor's office.

