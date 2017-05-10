Charles Holifield pleads not guilty t...

Charles Holifield pleads not guilty to 1998 murder of Christina Williams

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Williams family friend Maegan Ruiz-Ignacio speaks with the press after the arraignment of Charles Holifield for the 1998 kidnapping and murder of Christina Williams. Salinas >> Convicted sex offender Charles Holifield pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the 1998 murder and kidnapping of 13-year-old Christina Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Apr 25 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr '17 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr '17 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC