Cannabis firm works with Salinas
Cannabis consulting firm works with Salinas Many cities are hiring consultants to help lead them through the legalization process Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2rxp8QO Given the relative uncertainty and newness of the coming cannabis industry , many cities are hiring consultants to help lead them through the process. Salinas is no exception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr '17
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC