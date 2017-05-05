Basic education in Spanish offered to...

Basic education in Spanish offered to adults at Campbell schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

When some native Spanish-speaking parents of Rosemary Elementary School found themselves struggling to help their children with homework or read translated public documents, they asked school administrators for help. In response, the Campbell elementary and high school districts spent roughly a year working to bring a program created by the Mexican government and various organizations that offers a chance for Spanish-speaking adults in the community to forge ahead in their educational careers in the realms of literature, math and science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Apr 25 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr '17 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr '17 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC