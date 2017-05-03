Authorities rescue rabbits

Authorities rescue 41 rabbits from Salinas home Authorities rescued 41 rabbits from a home on Augusta Drive off San Juan Grade Road last week. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qzLfX3 The SPCA for Monterey County received a call regarding possible neglect and abandonment of several rabbits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.