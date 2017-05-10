Anna Caballero introduces bill to boost independent study oversight.
On the night of Oct. 16, 2015, Social Services officials requested a welfare check for Delylah and Shaun Tara, 3 and 7, who were living in Salinas with their guardian, second cousin Tami Huntsman. Salinas Police knocked on the front door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC