Ammonia leak in Salinas under control An ammonia leak that caused two minor injuries at 777 Burton Ave. is under control said Salinas Fire officials. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pYqpTr An ammonia leak that caused two minor injuries at 777 Burton Ave. is under control said Salinas Fire officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.