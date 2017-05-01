About 3,000 march in Salinas for immigrant workers rights
Olga Reyna wears a United Farm Workers shirt and holds a UFW flag while chanting “si se puede” or “yes we can” while marching down East Alisal Street during the May Day march in support of immigrant workers. SALINAS >> About 3,000 people joined a worldwide May Day movement in support of worker's rights with a march through the Alisal district and a rally at Cesar Chavez Park on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC