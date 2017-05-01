About 3,000 march in Salinas for immigrant workers rights

Olga Reyna wears a United Farm Workers shirt and holds a UFW flag while chanting “si se puede” or “yes we can” while marching down East Alisal Street during the May Day march in support of immigrant workers. SALINAS >> About 3,000 people joined a worldwide May Day movement in support of worker's rights with a march through the Alisal district and a rally at Cesar Chavez Park on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.