A proposed arts district and transit ...

A proposed arts district and transit hub in Marina remains stuck in park.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

In years past, TAMC and MST have discussed a potential land swap at the former Fort Ord site so that MST could put a station by the VA Clinic. In years past, TAMC and MST have discussed a potential land swap at the former Fort Ord site so that MST could put a station by the VA Clinic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Wed roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Help me get home Apr '17 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr '17 NICOLE WHITE 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC