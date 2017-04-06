Vernal ponds in Fort Ord full and tee...

Vernal ponds in Fort Ord full and teeming with life

Machine Gun Flats Lake sits placidly in a natural depression on what was once an Army training area. It is one of about 45 vernal pools on Bureau of Land Management land on Fort Ord, teeming with life after an exceptionally wet rainy season, and a welcome sight after years of drought.

