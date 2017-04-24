The Market Street Shelter's days are numbered: 30 more days added to the lease.
As one TAMC board meeting attendee put it, "Market Street has become a midpoint between Chinatown and Oldtown." But with the Market Street Shelter's days numbered, albeit extended for a month longer, Oldtown Salinas could see more homeless residents out on the streets once the temporary shelter closes.
