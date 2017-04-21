Teenager missing in Salinas
Teenager missing in Salinas Leilani Gonzales was last seen on Wednesday near Central Park and never made it home. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2p5ehzA Leilani Gonzales was last seen on Wednesday, April 19, near Central Park at Homestead and Central avenues in Salinas, according to the Salinas Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb '17
|paper pleeeeese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC