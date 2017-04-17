Scores of medical pot permit applicat...

Scores of medical pot permit applications could produce millions of pounds of bud in Monterey County

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> A wave of green-tinged medical marijuana use-permit applications has flooded Monterey County with the potential to establish millions of square feet of grow space and millions of pounds of raw product. In all, 76 use-permit applications have been submitted thus far, most of them seeking permission to grow thousands of square feet of marijuana in existing greenhouse sites and other indoor areas in the unincorporated parts of the county, as required by the county's medical marijuana regulations, with the rest asking for the county's OK to operate dispensaries and engage in manufacturing.

