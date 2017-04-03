Santa Cruz Countya s use of controver...

Santa Cruz Countya s use of controversial pesticide: small but significant, says activists

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Cesar Lara, executive director, Monterey Bay Central Labor Council speaks at a protest of the farmworking community that is demanding that Governor Brown step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos at the old Monterey County Jail in Salinas on Friday, March 31, 2017. WATSONVILLE >> Chlorpyrifos, the pesticide linked to neurological damage in children that made national news last month when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refused to ban it, is still used in Santa Cruz County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: First Security Services (May '14) 14 hr Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Mon replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb '17 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb '17 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb '17 Towed to many times 10
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC