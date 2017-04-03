Santa Cruz Countya s use of controversial pesticide: small but significant, says activists
Cesar Lara, executive director, Monterey Bay Central Labor Council speaks at a protest of the farmworking community that is demanding that Governor Brown step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos at the old Monterey County Jail in Salinas on Friday, March 31, 2017. WATSONVILLE >> Chlorpyrifos, the pesticide linked to neurological damage in children that made national news last month when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refused to ban it, is still used in Santa Cruz County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|14 hr
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Mon
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb '17
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb '17
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Towed to many times
|10
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC