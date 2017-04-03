Santa Cruz Countya s use of controversial pesticide: small but significant, says activists

Cesar Lara, executive director, Monterey Bay Central Labor Council speaks at a protest of the farmworking community that is demanding that Governor Brown step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos at the old Monterey County Jail in Salinas on Friday, March 31, 2017. WATSONVILLE >> Chlorpyrifos, the pesticide linked to neurological damage in children that made national news last month when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refused to ban it, is still used in Santa Cruz County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.