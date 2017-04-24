Salinas Valley waste authority begins EIR for new long-term facility project
Salinas >> As part of developing a long-term waste management plan aimed at meeting new state requirements, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority is conducting an environmental review of potential sites for a new or expanded transfer station and recycling facility. Starting next week and continuing through the month of May, the authority has scheduled a series of public meetings to allow the community to weigh in on the details of a planned environmental impact study of a range of waste management site and facility options.
