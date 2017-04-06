Salinas: Suspect to be charged in 1998 slaying of Christina Williams
Monterey County law enforcement officials have announced Thursday that charges are going to be brought against Charles Holifield for the slaying of 13-year-old Christina Williams in 1998. An imprisoned sex offender, Charles Holifield, had previously been identified as the chief suspect.
