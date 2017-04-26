Salinas summer activity expo tonight
Salinas summer activity expo tonight What are your kids doing this summer? Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2q7qUYU The public is invited to learn more about organizations that offer summer camps, music, aquatics, sports, the arts and more for youth at the Summer Activity Expo tonight at Sherwood Hall. The Community Alliance for Safety and Peace, City of Salinas and iHeart Media group will be sponsoring the expo which will be emceed by morning radio DJ Showbiz.
