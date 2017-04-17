Salinas is spending $250,000 on Forbe...

Salinas is spending $250,000 on Forbes agtech summit

21 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Salinas is spending $250,000 on Forbes agtech summit This city's investment is a 7.75% increase from the roughly $232,133 it spent in 2016 Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pvbgXh From left, John Hartnett, of SVG Partners, Ray Corpuz, Salinas city manager, and moderator Dennis Donohue share their insights in the "Reinventing Salinas" panel at the 2016 Forbes AgSummit on Thursday. The Forbes AgTech Summit that will be hosted in Salinas for a third consecutive year keeps gaining momentum when it comes to investment and attendance.

