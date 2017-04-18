Salinas homeless man acquitted of murder charges

Salinas >> A homeless man accused of murdering another homeless man over $20 in the Chinatown neighborhood of Salinas has been acquitted of second-degree murder and felony assault charges, but convicted of misdemeanor battery. Benjamin Mboso, 46, was acquitted of the more serious charges in the death of 49-year-old Brian Todd by a jury on April 14, according to the Monterey County Public Defender's office.

