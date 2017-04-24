Salinas High honored for program focused on English learners
Intervention specialist Angelica Simons helps Raul Amaya with math in a classroom where English learners who recently arrived in the United States gather to do homework and get tutoring at Salinas High School. SALINAS >> When administrators at Salinas High School noticed how students who recently arrived in the United States struggled to adapt academically, they decided to do something about it.
