Salinas gives clues as to who may get permits to play their cannabis game.

In January 2016, the Salinas City Council voted to allow cannabis dispensaries, commercial cultivation, production and delivery services to operate within city limits. Last July, Salinas City Attorney Chris Callihan told the Weekly he expected permits would be issued by the fall.

