Salinas fire official says Chinatown ...

Salinas fire official says Chinatown blaze started by accident

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> The Salinas Fire Department announced Tuesday that the blaze that gutted the vacant brick Swinging Door building in the Chinatown area of lower Soledad Street in March was likely caused accidentally by a homeless man trying to create a makeshift cooking pit. “Based on the circumstances under which it sounds like this occurred and what we found, we found evidence of food and that he was attempting to cook, it does not look like it was an attempted arson,” said Samuel Klemek, a Salinas battalion chief and fire marshal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Tue Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Mon replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb '17 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb '17 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb '17 Towed to many times 10
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Monterey County was issued at April 05 at 4:40AM PDT

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC