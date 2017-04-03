Salinas fire official says Chinatown blaze started by accident

Salinas >> The Salinas Fire Department announced Tuesday that the blaze that gutted the vacant brick Swinging Door building in the Chinatown area of lower Soledad Street in March was likely caused accidentally by a homeless man trying to create a makeshift cooking pit. “Based on the circumstances under which it sounds like this occurred and what we found, we found evidence of food and that he was attempting to cook, it does not look like it was an attempted arson,” said Samuel Klemek, a Salinas battalion chief and fire marshal.

