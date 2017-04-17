Salinas double homicide gunman sentenced
A man unhappy with the control he lost on his wife and who opened fire, killing two of his wife's relatives outside the Salinas Social Security office in 2015 has now been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Monterey County prosecutors say Samuel Ejaz, a naturalized citizen from Pakistan, was attempting to kill his estranged wife after she left him, following controlling behavior where he tried to dictate what type of job she could have, the freedom to leave and return home as well as the manner of greeting him on his return home from work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb '17
|paper pleeeeese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC