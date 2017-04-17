Salinas double homicide gunman sentenced

A man unhappy with the control he lost on his wife and who opened fire, killing two of his wife's relatives outside the Salinas Social Security office in 2015 has now been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Monterey County prosecutors say Samuel Ejaz, a naturalized citizen from Pakistan, was attempting to kill his estranged wife after she left him, following controlling behavior where he tried to dictate what type of job she could have, the freedom to leave and return home as well as the manner of greeting him on his return home from work.

