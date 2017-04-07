Salinas councilman did not violate elections law
Salinas councilman did not violate elections law A Monterey County District Attorney investigation determined Salinas City Councilman Villegas did not violate state law. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2paUcVA In March the district attorney's office started investigating whether Villegas, the councilmember for District 6, violated elections law regarding his place of domicile during the time of campaign and general elections.
