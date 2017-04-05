Salinas City Council votes "yes" on outdoor market Salinas' combined farmer's and flea market is expected to launch later this month. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2oAYSr6 At Tuesday night's Salinas City Council meeting, Council voted 7-0 in support of the outdoor market, and giving it a six-month trial period.

