Salinas City Council votes "yes" on outdoor market

Salinas City Council votes "yes" on outdoor market Salinas' combined farmer's and flea market is expected to launch later this month. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2oAYSr6 At Tuesday night's Salinas City Council meeting, Council voted 7-0 in support of the outdoor market, and giving it a six-month trial period.

