Salinas chooses developers to build new police station
SALINAS >> City officials have selected a team of builders, architects and civic-space designers to build a new police station in Salinas. The Salinas City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the joint proposal of Griffin Structures and Swinerton Builders, along with architects LPA Inc., to design and build what officials are calling the Salinas Public Safety Center.
